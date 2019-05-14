Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 6.72% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 764.36 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 6.72% to Rs 105.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 764.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 765.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.56% to Rs 176.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 2001.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1706.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales764.36765.89 0 2001.141706.59 17 OPM %20.1725.23 -16.2420.74 - PBDT163.22190.48 -14 334.42357.13 -6 PBT125.18171.93 -27 235.03287.19 -18 NP105.63113.24 -7 176.34190.77 -8
