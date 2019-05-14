Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 102.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 209.57 crore

Net profit of rose 102.93% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 209.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.37% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 739.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 717.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

