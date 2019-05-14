Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 102.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 209.57 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 102.93% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 209.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.37% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 739.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 717.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales209.57181.01 16 739.16717.28 3 OPM %32.155.57 -13.708.81 - PBDT56.070.71 7797 71.8522.70 217 PBT51.82-3.80 LP 53.874.02 1240 NP33.2816.40 103 34.2224.91 37
