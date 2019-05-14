Indian Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 189.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 11.29% to Rs 4967.88 croreNet loss of Indian Bank reported to Rs 189.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 131.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 11.29% to Rs 4967.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4463.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.43% to Rs 321.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1258.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 12.10% to Rs 19184.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17113.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4967.884463.89 11 19184.8117113.65 12 OPM %45.1243.76 -55.0955.63 - PBDT-393.43-382.57 -3 284.211076.42 -74 PBT-393.43-382.57 -3 284.211076.42 -74 NP-189.77131.98 PL 321.951258.99 -74
