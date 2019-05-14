JUST IN
UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1552.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 20.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 20.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.84% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 77.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.8519.60 1 77.5080.62 -4 OPM %6.806.33 -7.487.23 - PBDT1.331.27 5 5.395.46 -1 PBT0.960.85 13 3.903.86 1 NP0.700.58 21 2.902.57 13

