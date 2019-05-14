Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 20.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net profit of rose 20.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.84% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 77.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

19.8519.6077.5080.626.806.337.487.231.331.275.395.460.960.853.903.860.700.582.902.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)