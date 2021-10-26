Sharda Cropchem gains after Q2 PAT rises 68% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 36.46% in the June 2021 quarter
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2021 quarter
Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 620.59% in the March 2021 quarter
Sharda Motor soars on forging JV with Kinetic Group for lithium‐ion battery packs
Sharda Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Sharda Cropchem advanced 2.01% to Rs 319.60 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 67.9% to Rs 32.02 crore on a 51.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 642.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
EBITDA improved by 76.8% to Rs 103.79 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Rs 58.70 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin was 16.1% as on 30 September 2021 as against 13.8% as on 30 September 2020.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 41.51 crore, up by 37.3% from Rs 30.23 crore in Q2 FY21. Tax expenses declined by 14.9% YoY to Rs 9.49 crore during the quarter.
Sharda Cropchem is a global crop protection chemical company largely operating across Europe, NAFTA and Latin America across fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU