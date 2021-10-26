Sharda Cropchem gains after Q2 PAT rises 68% YoY

Sharda Cropchem advanced 2.01% to Rs 319.60 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 67.9% to Rs 32.02 crore on a 51.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 642.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

EBITDA improved by 76.8% to Rs 103.79 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Rs 58.70 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin was 16.1% as on 30 September 2021 as against 13.8% as on 30 September 2020.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 41.51 crore, up by 37.3% from Rs 30.23 crore in Q2 FY21. Tax expenses declined by 14.9% YoY to Rs 9.49 crore during the quarter.

Sharda Cropchem is a global crop protection chemical company largely operating across Europe, NAFTA and Latin America across fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)