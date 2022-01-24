Volumes soar at India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd counter

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 33916 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 13.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2595 shares

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Linde India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 January 2022.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 33916 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 13.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2595 shares. The stock gained 8.17% to Rs.421.65. Volumes stood at 3953 shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 31.25 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.18% to Rs.202.65. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 8.16 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68581 shares. The stock slipped 2.26% to Rs.911.15. Volumes stood at 4.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 13954 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3976 shares. The stock dropped 4.47% to Rs.3,410.00. Volumes stood at 5331 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 21009 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7285 shares. The stock lost 0.71% to Rs.2,756.50. Volumes stood at 21130 shares in the last session.

