Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 686.00 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 18.65% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 686.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 578.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales686.00578.60 19 OPM %9.3610.73 -PBDT74.6567.23 11 PBT62.1057.31 8 NP46.3739.08 19
