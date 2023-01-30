Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 686.00 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 18.65% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 686.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 578.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

