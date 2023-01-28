Sportking India standalone net profit declines 84.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 512.90 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 84.47% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 512.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 587.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.512.90587.057.8127.7438.78165.2224.57155.0418.04116.13

