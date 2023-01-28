Sportking India standalone net profit declines 84.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 512.90 croreNet profit of Sportking India declined 84.47% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 512.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 587.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales512.90587.05 -13 OPM %7.8127.74 -PBDT38.78165.22 -77 PBT24.57155.04 -84 NP18.04116.13 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU