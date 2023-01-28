JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.681.59 6 OPM %7.749.43 -PBDT0.160.16 0 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.100.09 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU