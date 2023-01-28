Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.681.597.749.430.160.160.130.110.100.09

