Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.681.59 6 OPM %7.749.43 -PBDT0.160.16 0 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.100.09 11
