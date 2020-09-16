Shardul Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 164.63% to Rs 8.68 croreNet profit of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 164.63% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.683.28 165 OPM %94.01-60.06 -PBDT8.16-1.97 LP PBT8.06-2.07 LP NP5.88-2.24 LP
