Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.36% to Rs 8.44 croreNet Loss of Rollatainers reported to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.36% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.4435.70 -76 OPM %-43.254.29 -PBDT-2.760.72 PL PBT-9.24-5.46 -69 NP-8.39-6.22 -35
