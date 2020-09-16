VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.75% to Rs 1.28 croreNet Loss of VJTF Eduservices reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.75% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.283.85 -67 OPM %-31.2533.25 -PBDT-1.010.60 PL PBT-1.86-0.35 -431 NP-1.69-0.03 -5533
