Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 19.76% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.8220.7617.4015.324.263.524.043.473.032.53

