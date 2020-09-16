Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Andrew Yule & Company announces cessation of director
Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 19.76% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8220.76 10 OPM %17.4015.32 -PBDT4.263.52 21 PBT4.043.47 16 NP3.032.53 20

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:49 IST

