Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.68%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.68% at 1756.35 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 12.99%, JSW Steel Ltd jumped 6.08% and NMDC Ltd added 4.62%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 41.00% over last one year compared to the 24.28% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.93% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.11% to close at 9029.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.21% to close at 30609.3 today.

