Shares may witness selling

Market is seen opening lower tracking negative leads from other Asian markets.

Overseas, most Asian shares declined as China's sector grew slower than expected in April, according to data released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the US and are set to resume in later in the day.

The Caixin/ factory for April was 50.2. The reading for March was 50.8. The private PMI survey came after released official PMI for April, which came in at 50.1. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

In US, all three major stock indices ended higher on Monday as the latest data showed softer core inflation in March while consumer spending jumped.

US consumer spending rose 0.9% in March from the prior month after a 0.1% February increase, according to a Commerce Department report Monday. The closely followed core PCE inflation was flat in March, knocking the yearly rate down to 1.6% from 1.7%. Personal incomes, meanwhile, increased 0.1% in March.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 70.73 crore on 26 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 920.88 crore on 26 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Key indices logged strong gains on 26 April 2019, on strong buying demand in pivotals. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 336.47 points or 0.87% at 39,067.33. The gained 112.85 points or 0.97% at 11,754.65.

Domestic stock markets were closed on Monday, 29 April 2019, on account of (Lok Sabha).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)