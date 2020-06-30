Shares remain volatile; pharma shares decline

The market continued to trade with modest gains amid volatility in early afternoon trade. The undertone of the market was upbeat buoyed by positive global cues. Gains in HDFC supported the indices while weakness in HDFC Bank put pressure on bourses. Meanwhile, investors keenly awaited PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 142.49 points or 0.41% at 35,104.01. The Nifty 50 index added 35 points or 0.34% at 10,347.40.

Housing finance major HDFC was up 2.27% at Rs 1782. Private lender HDFC Bank was down 0.81% to Rs 1067.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.11%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1324 shares rose and 1191 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

India reported 2,15,125 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 16,893 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 10,302,052 so far with 505,505 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 0.05% to 29.07. The Nifty July 2020 futures were trading at 10,264.20, at a discount of 83.2 points compared with the spot at 10,347.40.

On the weekly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 2 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 39.12 lakh contracts at the 10,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 27.89 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

On the monthly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 20.02 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 23.65 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index shed 1.02% to 10,032.55, underperforming other sectoral indices on the NSE. The index ended almost flat with some negative bias on Monday.

Among the index constituents, Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.96%), Lupin (down 1.54%), Sun Pharma (down 1.45%), Biocon (down 1.28%), Torrent Pharma (down 1.14%), Cadila Healthcare (down 1.04%), Dr. Reddy's Labs (down 0.38%), Cipla (down 0.37%), Divi's Labs (down 0.33%) declined. However, Alkem Laboratories advanced 1.43%.

Earnings impact:

Petronet LNG shed 0.32% to Rs 262 after its consolidated net profit dropped 19.80% to Rs 373.20 crore on 2.19% rise in net sales to Rs 8,567.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the year 2019-20, which translates to a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 3.15% to Rs 90 after consolidated net profit jumped 74.27% to Rs 1,046.97 crore on 49.18% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,816.77 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. BEL's order book stood at Rs 51,970 crore as of 1 April 2020. The company received a total order of Rs 13,200 crore during fiscal year 2019-2020. It exported $48.59 million during FY19-20.

Bharat Dynamics surged 13.61% to Rs 342.60 after the company reported 149.51% surge in net profit to Rs 309.72 crore on 57.17% rise in total income to Rs 1,467.75 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period last year.

