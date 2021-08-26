Shares turn range bound; auto shares decline

The domestic equity barometers were trading in a narrow range near the flat line in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty continued to trade below the 16,650 mark. Auto shares declined for the second consecutive session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 5.11 points or 0.01% to 55,949.32. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.20 points to 16,634.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.36%.

Jamna Auto Industries (up 14.45%), Swan Energy (up 12.99%), Abb Power Products and Systems India (up 9.05%), Sterling and Wilson Solar (up 8.03%) and Balaji Amines (up 8.12%) advanced.

Vodafone Idea (down 4.76%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 3.23%), Steel Authority of India (down 3.44%), Sterlite Technologies (down 2.84%) and Cera Sanitaryware (down 3.02%) declined.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1699 shares rose and 1443 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 0.44% to 9,765.55. extending losses for second day. The index has lost 0.68% in two sessions.

Maruti Suzuki (down 1.44%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.42%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.97%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.61%), Bharat Forge (down 0.42%), Eicher Motors (down 0.33%) and Tata Motors (down 0.32%) declined while Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.05%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.10%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Wockhardt fell 2.94% to Rs 423.75. The company's subsidiary Wockhardt Bio AG has partnered with China's Jiangxi Jemincare Group Company (Jemincare) for supplying Wockhardt's novel patented antibiotic Nafithromycin in People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The antibiotic Nafithromycin is used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Jemincare will be responsible for exclusive development and commercialization of the Nafithromycin in the select markets. Wockhardt will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for regulatory-linked milestone payments. Further, Wockhardt would supply the product to Jemincare and will receive royalties on net sales.

Thermax rose 2.01% to Rs 1388.30. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has concluded a Rs 293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3 x oil & gas fired boilers on EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

Marksans Pharma advanced 3.15% to Rs 72.05. The company said that the USFDA has granted approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650 mg (OTC). Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and a fever reducer.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.2250 from its previous closing of 74.2450.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement shed 0.15% to Rs 47,107.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 92.93.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement fell 71 cents or 1% to $70.57 a barrel.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.249% from its previous close of 6.241%.

