Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 342.29 points or 1.49% at 23289.9 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.5%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.19%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.92%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.84%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.48%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.42%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.31%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.27%), and Escorts Ltd (up 0.65%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.58 or 0.85% at 50227.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 137.95 points or 0.94% at 14859.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.93 points or 0.89% at 20898.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.05 points or 1.13% at 6881.06.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

