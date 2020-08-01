Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.81% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 16.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

