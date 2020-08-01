Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
ACP Anuj Sharma narrates tale of rescuing his senior during Delhi violence
12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Raj so far: Health min
60 coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan: Health Minister Raghu Sharma
Security personnel remain deployed in North-East Delhi
-
Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.81% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 16.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.934.47 -12 16.1714.73 10 OPM %18.075.37 -11.944.34 - PBDT0.290.36 -19 0.810.87 -7 PBT0.190.23 -17 0.380.35 9 NP0.120.17 -29 0.310.27 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU