JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tarai Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 81.58% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net loss of Tarai Foods reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.58% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.690.38 82 3.002.39 26 OPM %-23.19-65.79 --1.33-2.93 - PBDT-0.11-0.15 27 0.100.03 233 PBT-0.15-0.19 21 -0.06-0.13 54 NP-0.1728.55 PL -0.0928.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU