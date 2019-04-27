Shilp Gravures standalone net profit rises 40.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 17.99 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures rose 40.56% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.67% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 74.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.9918.19 -1 74.1369.04 7 OPM %22.3519.46 -20.1921.26 - PBDT4.392.96 48 15.9315.09 6 PBT2.681.22 120 9.078.50 7 NP2.011.43 41 7.717.03 10
