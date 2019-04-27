Shilp Gravures standalone net profit rises 40.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 17.99 crore

Net profit of rose 40.56% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.67% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 74.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.9918.1974.1369.0422.3519.4620.1921.264.392.9615.9315.092.681.229.078.502.011.437.717.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)