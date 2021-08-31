Shilpa Medicare gains after DGCI nod for '2-Deoxy-2-Glucose'

Shilpa Medicare rose 1.25% to Rs 581.50 after the company received Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI's) approval for 2-Deoxy-2-Glucose (bulk & oral powder).

The bulk is manufactured by Shilpa Medicare, API facility in Raichur,' Karnataka. The oral powder is manufactured by its subsidiary, Shilpa Therapeutics, facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

2-Deoxy-2-Glucose oral powder is approved for the treatment of adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. The product will be available with a brand name '2-DGSHIL'.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

On a consolidated basis, Shilpa Medicare's net profit slumped 77.35% to Rs 7.83 crore on 5.44% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 208.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)