Coal India Ltd spurts 1.32%, up for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.03% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% gain in NIFTY and a 128.31% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. Coal India Ltd has added around 1.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5628.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

