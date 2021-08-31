Vedanta Ltd rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.3, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 130.53% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 128.31% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5628.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

