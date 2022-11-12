Shilpa Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 262.91 crore

Net loss of Shilpa Medicare reported to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 19.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 262.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 295.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.262.91295.273.8017.620.9241.72-22.3922.54-18.6619.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)