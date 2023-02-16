JUST IN
Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru facility gets registered with Ministry of Health, UAE

Paves way for registration of products in UAE for commercialization

Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru facility for manufacture and testing of Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems has been successfully registered with Ministry of Health, United Arab Emirates. This registration enables company to register the products (Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems) in UAE for commercialization.

The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialized dosage forms eg. Orodispersible Films and Transdermal systems. The facility is backed up with strong Research and Development of Orodispersible films and transdermal technologies. The GMP facility is equipped with state of art machinery for the needs of Global commercial requirements. The facility has already been issued GMP by UK MHRA.

The facility also manufactures dietary supplements in orodispersible films and was registered with US FDA Food Facility registry. The facility is actively exporting dietary supplements to US Market.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:39 IST

