Paras Defence signs MoU with Yantra India

Tata Steel board to mull fund raising on Feb 20
Business Standard

Paras Defence and Space Technologies announced that Yantra India (YIL), (formerly a part of Ordnance Factory Board), aGovernment of India Enterprise under Ministry of Defence has entered into 'Memorandum of Understanding' (MoU) with the company during the ongoing Aero India 2023 at Bangalore, to establish a framework for cooperation between YIL and Paras Defence to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence Forces and Export Market.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 11:50 IST

