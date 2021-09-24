Shilpa Medicare ties up with Cadila Healthcare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine

Shilpa Medicare on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Cadila Healthcare for production and supply of the ZyCov-D vaccine drug from its integrated biologics R&D center at Dharwad, Karnataka.

Cadila Healthcare will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals, wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare. Under the agreement, Shilpa Biologicals will be responsible for manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while Cadila Healthcare will be responsible for filling, packaging, distribution and marketing of the vaccine in its territories.

The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from the facility will be mutually agreed upon by Cadila Healthcare and Shilpa Medicare. ZyCov-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use developed indigenously by CHL against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population.

The drug company's biologics business has been identified as a strategic growth engine and it has made significant investments in setting up a high end, flexible biologics facility in SBPL. The facility at Dharwad would cater to the requirements of the fast-growing biologics field, that include the DNA vaccine, adenoviral, subunit vaccines, monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were trading 0.49% lower at Rs 569.30 while Cadila Healthcare was down 0.34% at Rs 565 on BSE.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets. Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

