Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7010, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 61.87% jump in NIFTY and a 36.05% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7010, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 17887.2. The Sensex is at 60142.09, up 0.43%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 4.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10372.95, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7030, up 2.54% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 61.87% jump in NIFTY and a 36.05% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)