Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 37.24 points or 1.35% at 2725.26 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.33%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.89%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.74%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.48%),CESC Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.7%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.47%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.35%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 1.22%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.22%).

On the other hand, PTC India Ltd (up 1.14%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.08%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.69 or 0.31% at 60068.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31 points or 0.17% at 17853.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 139.71 points or 0.5% at 27969.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 78.2 points or 0.89% at 8700.8.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)