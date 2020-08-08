Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 4.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 13.35 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 4.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.3514.7514.1613.491.801.881.351.400.961.00

