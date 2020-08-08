Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 4.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 13.35 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 4.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.3514.75 -9 OPM %14.1613.49 -PBDT1.801.88 -4 PBT1.351.40 -4 NP0.961.00 -4
