GRP consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 114.29 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 400.00% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 114.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.2993.425.996.017.064.274.011.083.950.79

