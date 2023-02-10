JUST IN
Business Standard

GRP consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 114.29 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 400.00% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 114.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.2993.42 22 OPM %5.996.01 -PBDT7.064.27 65 PBT4.011.08 271 NP3.950.79 400

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

