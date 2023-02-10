Zomato reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.60 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.20% to Rs 1948.20 crore

Net Loss of Zomato reported to Rs 346.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.20% to Rs 1948.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1112.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1948.201112.00-18.80-43.97-208.90-344.30-363.70-383.00-346.60-63.20

