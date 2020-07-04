Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 107.76 croreNet profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 107.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.15% to Rs 6.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 489.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 499.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales107.76132.33 -19 489.63499.62 -2 OPM %5.064.85 -4.274.88 - PBDT3.705.35 -31 14.1417.06 -17 PBT2.905.16 -44 11.7014.68 -20 NP1.92-1.02 LP 6.363.76 69
