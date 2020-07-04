JUST IN
Global food commodity prices rebound in June
India Gelatine & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.21% to Rs 32.13 crore

Net loss of India Gelatine & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.78% to Rs 5.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 131.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.1324.12 33 131.91111.99 18 OPM %-4.516.05 -4.854.87 - PBDT-0.452.21 PL 9.859.02 9 PBT-1.361.34 PL 6.415.68 13 NP-1.461.75 PL 5.365.75 -7

Sat, July 04 2020. 09:09 IST

