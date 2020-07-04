India Gelatine & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.21% to Rs 32.13 crore

Net loss of India Gelatine & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.78% to Rs 5.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 131.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

