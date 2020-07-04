Saboo Brothers standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Saboo Brothers rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 0.330.46 -28 OPM %-11.11-17.65 --30.30-21.74 - PBDT0.080.06 33 0.200.26 -23 PBT0.080.06 33 0.200.26 -23 NP0.060.05 20 0.160.21 -24
