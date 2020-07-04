Aris International standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Aris International declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

