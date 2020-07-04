Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 95.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 58.46% in the December 2019 quarter
Merchandise exports dip 60.3% in April 2020
India's merchandise exports dip 34.6% in March 2020
India's merchandise exports decline 1.7% in January 2020
India's merchandise exports dip 36.5% in May 2020
-
Sales decline 10.37% to Rs 45.54 croreNet profit of Indian Wood Products Company declined 95.41% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.37% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.46% to Rs 7.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 194.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.5450.81 -10 194.66200.50 -3 OPM %5.5816.73 -10.5616.34 - PBDT0.997.10 -86 14.2728.93 -51 PBT0.816.05 -87 10.4825.63 -59 NP0.183.92 -95 7.5917.84 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU