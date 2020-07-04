Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 95.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.37% to Rs 45.54 crore

Net profit of Indian Wood Products Company declined 95.41% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.37% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.46% to Rs 7.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 194.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

