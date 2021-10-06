Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orbit Exports Ltd, Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2021.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 14.95% to Rs 266 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6074 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd soared 11.82% to Rs 84.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4883 shares in the past one month.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd spiked 11.63% to Rs 60.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5278 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd exploded 11.32% to Rs 176.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11155 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd rose 11.18% to Rs 174.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57471 shares in the past one month.

