Volumes jump at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

NESCO Ltd, Rites Ltd, Bosch Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 October 2021.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45165 shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.2,531.80. Volumes stood at 8266 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 30101 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8431 shares. The stock gained 5.45% to Rs.649.60. Volumes stood at 5092 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 36481 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11490 shares. The stock rose 0.70% to Rs.293.75. Volumes stood at 34546 shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 7618 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2415 shares. The stock gained 7.51% to Rs.16,634.10. Volumes stood at 1213 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46046 shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.172.00. Volumes stood at 40266 shares in the last session.

