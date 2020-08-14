Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.33% to Rs 51.31 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 12.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.33% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.3184.5717.4611.264.304.190.950.610.810.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)