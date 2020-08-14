JUST IN
Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.33% to Rs 51.31 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 12.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.33% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.3184.57 -39 OPM %17.4611.26 -PBDT4.304.19 3 PBT0.950.61 56 NP0.810.72 13

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:31 IST

