Shiva Texyarn standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.33% to Rs 51.31 croreNet profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 12.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.33% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.3184.57 -39 OPM %17.4611.26 -PBDT4.304.19 3 PBT0.950.61 56 NP0.810.72 13
