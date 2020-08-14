JUST IN
Business Standard

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 19.67 crore

Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.6720.04 -2 OPM %1.888.28 -PBDT-12.981.73 PL PBT-15.96-1.29 -1137 NP-16.39-1.84 -791

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:14 IST

