Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 118.39 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 7.48% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 118.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales118.3988.13 34 OPM %22.9123.33 -PBDT25.8322.54 15 PBT23.1020.95 10 NP16.6615.50 7

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:27 IST

