Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shivalik Bimetal Controls board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trade with minor cuts, IT stocks under pressure
RIL, M&M, KIMS, UGRO Capital in focus
Nifty hovers above 17,450; Auto stocks advance
-
Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 118.39 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 7.48% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 118.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales118.3988.13 34 OPM %22.9123.33 -PBDT25.8322.54 15 PBT23.1020.95 10 NP16.6615.50 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU