Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 118.39 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 7.48% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 118.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.118.3988.1322.9123.3325.8322.5423.1020.9516.6615.50

