Shoppers Stop completes further sale of 19.50% stake of Crossword to ASH, Pune

Shoppers Stop completed a further sale of 19.50% stake in Crossword on Friday i.e. 8 April 2022, reducing its stake to 29.50% held in the company.

The board on 31 August 2021 had approved the sale of 100% equity shares held by Shoppers Stop in Crossword Bookstores (Crossword) to Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta & Family (owners of Agarwal Business House) (ASH), Pune.

On 11 October 2021, Shoppers Stop had completed the sale of 51% stake of the company in Crossword and Crossword had ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. In continuation to the same, Shoppers Stop plans to sell its entire 100% equity shares held in Crossword.

Shoppers Stop reported consolidated net profit of Rs 77.32 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 25.11 crore in Q3 December 2020. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 33.82% to Rs 958.11 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Shoppers Stop rose 0.99% to Rs 464.05 on BSE. Shoppers Stop is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands.

