Volumes jump at VST Industries Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2022.

VST Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2577 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.3,243.65. Volumes stood at 386 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 52752 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16908 shares. The stock increased 4.29% to Rs.676.00. Volumes stood at 54272 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd saw volume of 4.35 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.514.70. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.95% to Rs.765.95. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 91918 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50943 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.656.90. Volumes stood at 39330 shares in the last session.

