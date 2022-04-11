JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Nexa opens bookings for its MPV 'All-New XL6'
Business Standard

Volumes jump at VST Industries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

VST Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2577 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 595 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2022.

VST Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2577 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.3,243.65. Volumes stood at 386 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 52752 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16908 shares. The stock increased 4.29% to Rs.676.00. Volumes stood at 54272 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd saw volume of 4.35 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.514.70. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.95% to Rs.765.95. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 91918 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50943 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.656.90. Volumes stood at 39330 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU