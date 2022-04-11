Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 227.58 points or 1.15% at 19993.89 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5.14%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.31%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.31%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.87%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.7%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.62%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.98%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.12%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.62 or 0.63% at 59074.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.2 points or 0.6% at 17677.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.79 points or 0.71% at 29978.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.71 points or 0.47% at 8924.14.

On BSE,2012 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)