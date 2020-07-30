Shree Bhavya Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Westlife Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter


Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 45.36 crore

Net Loss of Shree Bhavya Fabrics reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.50% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.22% to Rs 202.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 238.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.3657.97 -22 202.52238.88 -15 OPM %2.274.52 -5.775.02 - PBDT-0.500.21 PL 3.054.14 -26 PBT-0.74-0.21 -252 1.212.01 -40 NP-0.50-0.86 42 0.871.37 -36

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020.

