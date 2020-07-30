Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.45% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 23.45 crore

Net profit of Fomento Resorts & Hotels declined 90.45% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 71.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.4521.61 9 71.2767.55 6 OPM %27.4643.45 -24.9834.64 - PBDT7.057.68 -8 15.1818.37 -17 PBT3.547.11 -50 9.8416.07 -39 NP0.424.40 -90 4.869.18 -47

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 17:50 IST

