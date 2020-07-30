Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 23.45 crore

Net profit of Fomento Resorts & Hotels declined 90.45% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 71.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.4521.6171.2767.5527.4643.4524.9834.647.057.6815.1818.373.547.119.8416.070.424.404.869.18

