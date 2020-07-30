Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the December 2019 quarter
Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants
Fear among children in Shalimar Bagh after man kills kids before jumping in front of metro train
Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.21 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shalimar Paints resumes operations following relaxation in lockdown
-
Sales decline 26.82% to Rs 23.08 croreNet Loss of Shalimar Wires Industries reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.82% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 110.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.0831.54 -27 110.46114.67 -4 OPM %5.68-16.49 -9.034.70 - PBDT-0.10-6.31 98 5.30-0.08 LP PBT-4.57-6.84 33 -3.34-5.13 35 NP-4.57-6.84 33 -3.34-5.13 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU