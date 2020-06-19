JUST IN
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shree Global Tradefin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Shree Global Tradefin reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.09% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.572.47 -77 0.5714.58 -96 OPM %-89.47-117.41 --310.53-55.14 - PBDT-0.26-2.90 91 -1.52-8.04 81 PBT-0.26-2.90 91 -1.52-8.04 81 NP0.13-22.17 LP -0.53-43.97 99

